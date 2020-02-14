2 fliers test positive for novel Coronavirus in Kolkata

Kolkata: Two passengers who arrived at NSCBI Airport from Bangkok have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV), Airports Authority of India officials said on Thursday. With this, a total of three passengers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kolkata.

A passenger called Himadri Barman tested positive on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh tested positive on Wednesday, the Director of NSCBI Airport, Kaushik Bhattacharjee, told PTI. Both of them were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, he said. "Earlier a passenger called Anita Oraon had also tested positive during thermal scanning," Bhattacharjee said.

Already two airlines which had direct flights between Kolkata and China have suspended their flights. Low cost carier IndiGo has temporarily suspended its flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from February 6.

After IndiGo, China Eastern Airlines suspended its flights between Kolkata and Kunming in China from February 10 to February 29. Passengers of flights coming to Kolkata from Kunming and Guangzhou in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok were being screened since January 17. At present, passengers arriving from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok are being screened as no flights are operating to and from China.

One student in Kerala discharged

One of the three medical students, who had tested positive for coronavirus infection and treated at a hospital in Kerala, has been discharged, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Results of tests on the other two are awaited.

