2 held for killing man, disposing his headless body in Badaun

A transporter and his driver have been held for killing a man, who used to work for him previously, and disposing of headless his body in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

A transporter and his driver have been held for killing a man, who used to work for him previously, and disposing of headless his body in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, the police said today. The transporter, Durgesh Yadav (34), and his driver, Pramod Yadav (25), were arrested yesterday near New Ashok Nagar Metro station here, DCP(Crime)G Ramgopal Naik said.

The arrest was made after the torso of the victim, disposed of at Mujariya in Badaun, was identified from the tattoos on the arms. It was that of Jitender, a Harayna resident, who earlier worked as a driver of the accused transporter, the police said. During investigation, it was revealed that the transporter had developed a relationship with Jitender's wife. She was shifted to her in-laws place in Badaun, they said. Durgesh reached Badaun, developed intimacy with Jitender's sister-in-law and eloped with her in 2016. Following this, Jitender had allegedly threatened to kill Durgesh, the police said.

Later, Durgesh married her and had a son. Meanwhile, Jitender patched up with him and started living with him at his New Ashok Nagar home, the police officer said, adding that Durgesh, however, suspected Jitender and planned to kill him. As per the plan, Durgesh asked Jitender to accompany him for a trip to Badaun to take his wife to his cousin's place. In Badaun, after taking his wife to his cousin's place on November 3, Durgesh, his associates Pramod and Manish, and Jitender consumed liquor, the police officer said. When Jitender was intoxicated, he was shot dead allegedly by Manish. The trio then chopped off the head and disposed of the torso in a sugarcane field, the officer said.

A case was registered at Majuriya police station in Badaun in connection with recovery of a headless body. The police there have been informed about the arrests, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever