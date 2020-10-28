2 held for stealing bike after gunfight with cops in Noida

Two men, who were fleeing after allegedly stealing a motorcycle, were held after they suffered gunshot injuries in an encounter with the police in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

The gunfight took place in Dadri area late on Tuesday night after the duo robbed a man of his motorcycle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a senior police officer said.

The accused were on a Royal Enfield and had chased the victim, who was on his Hero Splendour. They waylaid the victim on the Expressway and then fled. The police were soon alerted about it and barricades set up in the region, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

When stopped at a security checkpost, the accused opened fire on the police party but got hit by bullets on their legs in retaliatory firing, Singh added.

He said accused Nazim and Shaqir, both residents of adjoining Bulandshahr district, were taken to a hospital for treatment and were arrested later.

Shaqir has at least eight FIRs lodged against his name including in cases of robbery and under the Arms Act in Bulandshahr, according to the police.

Two illegal firearms along with some ammunition were seized from the duo and both the motorcycles have also been impounded, the police said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station and further proceedings are underway, the police added.

