2 illegal arms suppliers arrested in New Delhi

Two suspected illegal arms suppliers, including one having links with naxals, were arrested and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from them, police said today.

Dhirender was caught by a Special Cell team near the Sarai Kalen Khan bus terminus on April 24 and a country-made pistol of 7.65 calibre and five cartridges were seized from him, DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

During interrogation, it was learnt that the accused was an "active member" of the Kamal gang of arms suppliers from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Kamal along with his two associates was arrested by the Special Cell in February, he said.

Dhirender was also involved in supply of ammunition to naxals in Maharashtra. "He was supplying cartridges in the Garchiroli area of Maharastra to naxalites through his conduits. Efforts are being made to locate the conduits," the officer said.

Based on the information provided by Dhirender, Kishan Pal, a receiver of illegal arms and ammunition, was arrested by the Special Cell from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Thirty-six cartridges of a 7.65 calibre gun were recovered from him. Pal faces charges under the Arms Act, Goonda Act, and cases of attempt to murder among others, he added.

