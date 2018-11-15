Mumbai Crime: 2 kgs charas seized from Jammu-Kashmir resident in Thane

crime

The accused was procured before a court Tuesday and remanded in police custody for ten days. Probe is on to find out if he was going to sell the drug to anybody in Maharashtra, the official said

Representational picture

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra received a reliable information about a Kashmiri youth coming to Thane for trading 'Cannabis' (hemp), popularly known as ‘Charas’’ in Mumbai. As per the information received, a trap was laid by officers and staff of ATS at Shil-Kalyan road on November 12, 2018, and apprehended the Kashmiri youth who was carrying approximately 1800 gms of Charas along with one motorcycle, the official said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused person is a resident of Tahasil Pahelgam, Anantnag District in Jammu and Kashmir. An offence under the NDPS Act 1985 has been registered at ATS police station on November 13, 2018.



The accused youth was produced before the court of CJM, Thane and is remanded in police custody for 10 days. Officials said that the Investigation is in progress and the police are looking to find if there are any associates of the arrested accused.

