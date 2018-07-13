2 killed, 4 injured in a fatal road accident in Uttar Pradesh

The accident occurred last night when they were returning after attending a marriage in Khatoli

Two people were killed and four others injured after their car collided with a truck in Chandodi village here, police said today.

The accident occurred last night when they were returning after attending a marriage in Khatoli.

The deceased were identified as Allauddin (55) and his 12-year-old son Anas, police said.

The victims were members of the same family, they said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The truck's driver is at large.

