2 lakh more set to reach Delhi in 40km-long cavalcade

Farmers gathered at the Singhu border as part of their Delhi Chalo protest against CentreÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s new Farm Laws on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The largest among the 31 farm organisations in Punjab protesting the central government’s Farm Laws set out for Delhi on Saturday in a cavalcade that stretches for 40 km, as they resumed their onward journey from Haryana’s Jind town where they made a night halt under the open skies.

Packed in hundreds of tractor-trailers, buses, cars and motorcycles loaded with eatables these farmers belong to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta-Ugrahan and they will reach the national capital soon.

As per police estimates, the number of protesters belonging to the Left-leaning union BKU Ekta-Ugrahan could be between 1.5 to 2 lakh with a sizeable number of youngsters and women.

The BKU protesters are largely from Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Barnala districts.

Simultaneously, hundreds of thousands of farmers belonging to the Kisan Sangharsh Committee started their journey from Amritsar city towards Delhi via Haryana. They are likely to reach Delhi later in the day.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news