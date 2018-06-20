2 men arrested for defrauding company of lakhs

The accused, identified as Susheel Tripathi (25) and Md Danish (32), used to act as middlemen between NGOs and corporate houses to facilitate money transfer of the CSR funds, the police said

Two men were arrested for allegedly extorting money on the pretext of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, police said today. The accused, identified as Susheel Tripathi (25) and Md Danish (32), used to act as middlemen between NGOs and corporate houses to facilitate money transfer of the CSR funds, the police said.

The accused had abducted two men -- Hari Om and Kuldeep --who were freelance agents of various companies and used to facilitate CSR funds. Tripathi and Danish demanded Rs eight lakh for their release, the police said. A friend of the victims filed a complaint with the police and both the accused were arrested.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Danish, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that due to unemployment and in order to lead a luxury life, they committed the crime.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever