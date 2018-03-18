2 migrant workers killed, another injured as bus runs over them at Manarcaud

Two migrant workers sleeping on an open ground at Manarcaud town in Palakkad district were killed and another injured when a private bus ran over them while reversing early today, police said





Two migrant workers sleeping on an open ground at Manarcaud town in Palakkad district were killed and another injured when a private bus ran over them while reversing early today, police said. The trio, hailing from Chattisgarh, had come to dig tubewells in the area, they said.

While two of the workers were killed on the spot, another is recovering at hospital from a broken leg. The ground is used by private buses for parking. Rajesh, who survived the mishap, said though he cried out, the bus sped off after reversing. Other people in the parking lot immediately rushed all the workers to a hospital, where doctors declared two of them brought dead.

