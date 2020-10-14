2 militants killed in encounter at J&K's Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chakura area in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Dadoora area of Pulwama; search operation underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Ym8xnVrLDK — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

The gunfight was triggered after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on a specific input about the presence of militants. As the security forces zeroed in, the hiding militants fired at them. The security forces returned the fire.

"Two unidentified militants have been killed in an encounter at Shopian. A search operation is going on," police said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever