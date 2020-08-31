2 sodomise 13-year-old boy, record act; caught after video goes viral

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, the Sidhwan Bet Police arrested two men for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old and videotaping the incident. The alleged incident took place at Ludhiana's Talwandi Kalan village. The two accused have been identified as Jasjot Singh (19), and Deepak Chauhan (32) of the same village.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after the accused circulated the video of their act on WhatsApp and social networking sites. Rajesh Thakur, station house officer (SHO), said the teen's grandfather lodged the complaint after he came across the video on social media. In his complaint, he also alleged that the accused were blackmailing his grandson.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Acting on the victim's grandfather's complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news