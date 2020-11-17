2 JeM militants, heading to meet Mazood Azhar, held in Delhi

Two suspected Jaish-E-Mohammad militants from Jammu and Kashmir, planning to cross the border into Pakistan for training and meet the outfit's supremo Maulana Masood Azhar, have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from them, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The two, identified as Abdul Latif Mir from Baramulla and Ashraf Khatana of Kupwara, were held from Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi and two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges seized from them.

According to police, the two had come in contact with Pakistan-based Jaish operative Aftab Malik, who asked them to join Azhar and their "jihad".

The two were directed to come to Delhi where they would meet a person who would help them for a short stay in UP for imparting basic training and arrange their crossing over to Pakistan. Accordingly, they procured arms and ammunition from one of their associates who was with them in their unsuccessful attempt to cross over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from Kupwara and came to Delhi where they were apprehended on Monday.

Mir has a Facebook account in the name of Mir Latif and has a photo of Azhar as his display picture. He used to listen to Azhar's speeches on social media and wanted to join them for the "freedom of J&K".

"He used to listen the news of brutality with the Muslim all over the world on news channels and the lectures delivered by Arsad Madani, Maulana Mufti Faizul Wahid Sahab and in J&K by Mufti Muzafar Hussain, and Nazir Ahmad Saha Kashmi. From the lectures delivered by these, he found the inspiration for Jihad and gradually, he developed a jihadi mentality and radicalised to the point that he is even ready to take extreme measures for the so-called 'Freedom of Kashmir'," DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said.

Police said that Latif, along with Khatana, had tried to cross over to PoK for training along with a few other radicalised youth but could not succeed. About four months ago, he came in contact with Malik through Facebook, and accepted his invitation to come to Pakistan.

"A lot of incriminating material in the form of audio, video files and literature has been found in their mobile phones. The same is being analysed. Their contacts in Delhi are being identified and their associates in J&K are being ascertained. Their previous antecedents are being verified. Further investigation is in progress," the DCP added.

