2-week home quarantine for domestic arrivals to Mumbai: BMC

Domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai will now have to isolate at home for 14 days as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

"All passengers arriving in Mumbai will be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation and self-monitor for a period of 14 days as per protocol. Local authorities will be authorised to give exemptions for contributing to an office or other important work after checking passengers," the statement said.

A 14 day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against #coronavirus . Government officials desiring an exemption must write to amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in two working days prior to arrival, with work details #AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/SMCE2Ev1IM — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 7, 2020

The statement also addressed the issue of government officials landing and securing exemption by showing their identity cards saying, "Any exemption request for any government servant has to be made in writing at least two working days before landing stating full details of the work."

With 4,79,779 positive cases, Maharashtra continues to be the state with the higher number of positive COVID-19 cases. There are currently 1,46,612 active cases and 3,16,375 patients have recovered.

So far, 16,792 deaths have been reported in the state.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever