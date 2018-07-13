2 woman teachers convicted of sexual assault on 5-yr-old girl in Bihar

Joseph and Anand were arrested in November 2016, after the girl's parents lodged a complaint against them stating that the two teachers asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom

Representational Picture

A court here has convicted two woman teachers of a renowned English-medium school for "unnatural sexual act" with a five-year-old girl student.

The order was passed yesterday by Special POCSO judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi, who fixed July 20 as the date for deciding the quantum of sentence for Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand.

Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said the two women have been held guilty under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Joseph and Anand were arrested in November, 2016, after the girl's parents lodged a complaint against them at Mahila Thana here. According to the FIR, the parents had said that the two teachers asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.

A medical test conducted on the minor also confirmed the assault.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever