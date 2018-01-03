2 women held for kidnapping infant in Uttar Pradesh

Two women have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping a 13-day-old infant and the child rescued, police said on Tuesday

Two women have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping a 13-day-old infant and the child rescued, police said on Tuesday. Police said the accused women, who are close relatives of victim, were arrested from their hideout at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a raid on Monday night. The victim's father had on December 12 filed a complaint of his 13-day-old son's kidnapping in Jahangirpuri Police Station, police said.

"The complainant said that he and his wife were sleeping on second floor of their house along with his brother-in-law and his wife, in the same room. When he woke up at about 9.30 a.m., his newly born baby boy (born on November 30) was found to be missing from the room," Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said. "The scene of crime was thoroughly inspected through crime team and dog squad. On the basis of evidences gathered from the spot, it appeared to be an insider's job. Keeping this in mind, various exhibits were taken from the spot.

"During investigation, police teams questioned hundreds of family members, local residents and other suspects. Informers were also activated and arrested the two women arrested," she added. The accused are under interrogation to ascertain the motive of kidnapping, she said

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go