2 women, including journalist, sexually assaulted; police 'delayed' action

crime

Two women, including a journalist, were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in sector 24 here, police officials said, even as one of the complainants claimed the police "delayed" action which allowed the accused to escape.

According to the Facebook post of one of them, she and her friend, both 24, were sexually assaulted by the man last night in 12/22 area while they were on their way home in Noida. In her post, the woman alleged that the police did not "act fast", which allowed the assaulter to escape. She also alleged misbehavior by a constable at the local police outpost and raised concern over the absence of CCTV cameras in the area.

Senior police officials, however, said the complaint in the case, that was reported late yesterday night, has been registered and a probe was undertaken to nab the accused. According to officials, a case has been registered at the sector 24 police station under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI that the police were getting a sketch of the accused made and making efforts to nab him at the earliest. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought the details of the matter from the SSP. "The NCW has taken cognisance of the Facebook post detailing the shocking incident of police apathy following the sexual assault of two women journalists in Noida," an NCW official said. "The commission strongly condemns this incident and has written to the senior superintendent of police, Surajpur, for details of the matter," the official added.

