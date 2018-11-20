2-year-old girl killed, 4 labourers injured after mini-truck hits divider

national

The vehicle was taking some labourers, including women, from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to Punjab on Monday, police said.

Representational Pic

A two-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured when a mini-truck collided with a divider on the Meerut-Karnal highway here, police said Tuesday.

The vehicle was taking some labourers, including women, from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh to Punjab on Monday, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to a local hospital, police said.

In another accident case, twelve persons were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Pilibhit-Puranpur road Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the truck, while overtaking the roadways bus suddenly slowed down to avoid hitting a stationary truck on the roadside, they said.

The injured were taken to a nearby community health centre where three of the critically injured passengers were referred to the district hospital, they added. The truck driver managed to flee the spot along with his vehicle, said police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever