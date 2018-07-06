2-year-old sexually abused boy found bleeding
In the FIR, the victim's father mentioned that his son was crying incessantly and it was later found that his private parts were swollen and bleeding. A medical check-up confirmed that a sharp object was inserted in his private parts
A two-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at a play school in Kolkata on Wednesday. Based on an FIR lodged by the parents of the victim, the police registered a case under the POSCO Act on Wednesday night.
The victim's father claimed that the principal of the school did not acknowledge his complaint and said nothing had happened in school. Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR member for Right to Education, said the state government was flouting the law as far as play schools are concerned in Kolkata.
Similar cases
> In February 2018, a teacher of Kolkata was arrested for allegedly molesting a student of Std II.
> Later in the same month, a non-teaching staff member of a south Kolkata school was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl student.
