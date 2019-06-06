2-year-old toddler killed, eyes gouged out after parents failed to repay loan

crime

Following the media reports over the incident, people on Twitter called for capital punishment for the rape accused

Aligarh: In a gruesome incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000. Two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Tappal town here in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the girl's body was found on June 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she went missing.

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts.

According to the police, the two accused, identified as Zahid and Aslam, were neighbours of the girl who was murdered.

Initial investigations suggest a case of personal enmity as the police found evidence of a few monetary dealings. The murder is suspected to have been committed over an argument regarding a sum of money given as a loan.

"A case of kidnapping was registered on May 31. The accused have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime. It was a case of personal enmity and there is no sign of rape. The minor was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out. The accused are in jail now," said Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh, Akash Kulhari.

According to media reports, the family and relatives of the deceased had blocked roads in protest and had to be pacified by senior police officials.

Following the media reports over the incident, people on Twitter called for capital punishment for the rape accused:

SHOCKED TO READ ABOUT #TwinkleSharma ..



THE BEAST BEHIND HIM SHOULD BE GIVEN CAPITAL PUNISHMENT — Nishant Chaturvedi (@nishantchat) June 6, 2019

Be happy where-ever you are #TwinkleSharma



The nation and society has failed you!!



A lot cud have happened if you were not born as majority in India, least rich n famous wud have held marches n placards..



Only few lone people raising ur voice..



Hope u get Justice!#BeHappy pic.twitter.com/Nvy1XkIbEb — Soum (@Soum17785045) June 6, 2019

Unbelievable!



A 3 year old kid has undergone most barbaric and uncivilized treatment in Aligarh, her body mutilated, acid spurted on her body, eyes were butchered.



This is a act of canonism.



Md. Jahid and others convicted need to be hanged! #TwinkleSharma #JusticeForTwinkle pic.twitter.com/rUDryYJ4Jq — Santh Kumar (@santhgogikar) June 6, 2019

The brutal murder of 3 year old Twinkle Sharma - strangled, eyes gouged out, doused in acid, hands broken and thrown out with the trash.



The accused Zahid is in custody and deserves the strictest punishment. For such animals even the death penalty isnt enough. #TwinkleSharma — Advaita Kala / à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ (@AdvaitaKala) June 6, 2019

The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2019

The barbaric rape and murder of #TwinkleSharma diminishes us as a nation. One of our greatest challenges is to make India safe for girls and women. Each time a girl is attacked, a woman assaulted, a part of our soul is snatched away. The empowerment of women must be a core task. — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) June 6, 2019

#TwinkleSharma was a 3 year old baby. 3 year old! Why is it that keepers of ‘Idea of India’ are not ashamed today and why is it that many are taking refuge in ‘not raped but only brutally killed’. Is murder of a 3 year old acceptable? — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) June 6, 2019

Just so disgusted and angered hearing about #TwinkleSharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless…. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 6, 2019

I cannot even begin to imagine the plight of her family, her parents. If #twinklesharma doesn't get speedy justice, then it's a collective failure of the society we live in. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) June 6, 2019

