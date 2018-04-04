2 years after being conned of lakhs, 66-year-old man still waiting for cops to file FIR

He has been approaching the police since he lost Rs 4 lakh in the quest of collecting bonus on his insurance policy, says the cops are avoiding him



Mehernosh Variava. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

A 66-year-old Grant Road resident has been running from pillar-to-post to get the police to register his complaint for over two years. Mehernosh Variava, a retired bank employee, fell into the trap of fraudsters and lost Rs 4 lakh. He claimed officers at DB Marg police station have been avoiding him or giving him various reasons regarding the issue, but have not yet registered his complaint.

Variava said he received a call in January 2016 by one Amarjeet Singh, saying there was a bonus of R6 lakh accumulated on his life insurance policy. "He gave me the exact number of my policy and the date of its maturity, so I believed him. I had then had knee replacement surgery and was taking pain killers which probably did not let me think clearly", said Variava.

Variava was allegedly told to deposit Rs 4 lakh in a bank account given by Amarjeet Singh, after which the bonus would be given to him. Beginning in January 2016, Variava deposited the Rs4 lakh in instalments. "After May 2016, the calls stopped. No one was responding, I got worried. I informed DB Marg police about the incident. They asked me to give an application which I did, but nothing happened afterwards," said Variava.

Variava claimed the police recorded his statement, but when he asked for the copy the police officer refused to give it. "I was not given a copy by the officer named API Khedekar. This went on for two years," said Variava. "I somehow manage my expenses with my pension. I have my 95-year-old mother to look after. My hard earned money has gone," he said.

DB Marg police station senior inspector Pandurang Shinde said, "I have asked my officers to look into this. The officer in question is on sick leave, but I will make sure the complainant gets justice."

