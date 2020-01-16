Search

20 injured as Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Odisha

Published: Jan 16, 2020, 09:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

After the derailment, five trains have been diverted through different routes.

Pic/ANI
Pic/ANI

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Salagoan on Thursday morning. The incident took place at 7 in the morning today. several people were injured after the train hit a guard van of a goods train.

"Twenty people have been injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon," said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway while speaking to ANI.

After the derailment, five trains have been diverted through different routes. Train 12880 Express plying between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai, 58132 Puri - Rourkela, 18426 Durg- Puri express, 12831 Dhanbad- Bhubaneshwar Rajyarani Express, 68413 Talcher- Puri Memu have been diverted via Naraj route.

More details awaited.

(with inputs from agencies)

