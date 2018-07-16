20 injured in canopy collapse during Narendra Modi's Bengal rally

The Prime Minister, who saw the canopy collapse only a minute after he started his speech, asked people to get off the stage and move to a safer area

People crowd near the tent that collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Krishi Kalyan Sabha' (public meeting), in Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday, July 16, 2018.

Midnapore: At least 20 people were injured when a canopy collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Midnapore while he was addressing the crowd.

"Around 20 people were injured," a BJP source told IANS.

The Prime Minister, who saw the canopy collapse only a minute after he started his speech, asked people to get off the stage and move to a safer area.

"Those who have climbed up, please get down, all of you.... Please climb down. Those standing up there, please get down. Don't run," he urged.

He was also seen instructing the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers on the stage to ensure those injured got proper treatment.

After the rally, Modi rushed to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital to visit the injured.

