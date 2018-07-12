20 killed, 63 hurt in Pakistan suicide bombing

A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), Haroon Bilour, was among those killed in the attack in the city of Peshawar late Tuesday, officials have confirmed

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Pic/AFP

The deaths in a suicide bombing at an election rally in Pakistan rose to 20 on Wednesday as Taliban terrorists claimed responsibility, officials said, in the first major attack ahead of July 25 polls.

A local leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), Haroon Bilour, was among those killed in the attack in the city of Peshawar late Tuesday, officials have confirmed. The party has been targeted by terrorists in the past over its vocal opposition to terror groups like the Taliban. The bombing came hours after the Pakistan military spokesman said there were security threats ahead of national elections.

"The death toll has risen to 20 and 63 others were wounded, out of whom 35 are still admitted in two Peshawar hospitals," Peshawar police chief Qazi Jameel said. Peshawar hospital official Zulfiqar Babakhel confirmed the rise in no. deaths caused by the bombing.

Bomb disposal chief Shafqat Malik said that the suicide bomber — who he said was around 16 years old — had eight kilogrammes of explosives and three kilogrammes of pellets, ball bearings and other shrapnel on his body.

