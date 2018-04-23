20 kilograms of cannabis seized in Tamil Nadu, 2 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Excise Circle Inspector T.S. Sasi Kumar arrested the duo while they were attempting to sell off 10 kg of cannabis to an agent at Marine Drive in the city on the same day



Representation pic

The Excise Department here on Sunday seized 20 kg of cannabis worth Rs 6 lakh and arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu in connection with the case. According to officials, the duo was engaged in smuggling the cannabis through agents from Andhra Pradesh to Kochi city.

