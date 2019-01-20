20 more manufacturing units come under MPCB scanner for banned plastic

national

On January 1, the MPCB received a list of units producing single use plastic in Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Govandi and Thane and Palghar districts. Now, the BMC plans to use the blue squad to take action against them

A 2018 image showing how vendors continued to use plastic

There is a ban on plastic bags in the city, yet it seems manufacturing units in the suburbs continue to produce them. While in the last six months, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has taken action against nearly 45 units producing such banned plastic in Mumbai alone, a recent complaint has reached the MPCB office pointing out to 20 odd units that continue to manufacture the banned material.

On January 1, the MPCB received a list of units producing single use plastic in Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Govandi and Thane and Palghar districts. Now, the BMC plans to use the blue squad to take action against them.

An MPCB official said, "We have started visiting places and, while many units have been already shut, those brought to our attention recently will be dealt with on priority. The plastic ban will be implemented in totality."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates