20 students in hospital after eating breakfast in Indore school

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Twenty students allegedly fell ill after eating the breakfast served to them by the administration of a primary school in Indore on Wednesday.

According to an ANI report, parents claimed that the children fell ill after eating pav bhaji served for breakfast. They also claimed that the dish was prepared by the school administration using the contaminated water.

All the 20 children were immediately rushed to Cloth Market hospital after complaining of stomach ache and nausea. According to sources, 19 out of 20 children have been discharged by the hospital, excepted for one child who is said to be critical.

Tushar Agarwal, one of the hospitalised students, claimed that he felt nauseous and vomited after eating the pav bhaji. “I noticed a foul smell coming from the bread that was served to us,” he said.

"Around 700 students were served the breakfast. All of them are fine apart from these 20 students. At present, only one child has been admitted in the hospital but the rest 19 have been discharged," Girdhari Gopal Nagar, the trustee of the school, told ANI.

He assured that the administration is looking into the matter and are making efforts to identify whether the bread or water was contaminated.

With inputs from ANI

