20 women held with fake visas at Hyderabad airport

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 13:33 IST | ANI

The inspector said all 20 women will be remanded on Thursday. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway

Representational picture

Hyderabad (Telangana): 20 women passengers who were scheduled to fly to Kuwait from Hyderabad were detained by Immigration authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday with fake visas. Out of 20 women, 19 belong to Andhra Pradesh while one is from Tamil Nadu, police said.

Vijay Bhaskar, Circle inspector of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said, "They were held by the immigration authorities for carrying fake visas. All of them were going to Kuwait by an Air India flight. Currently, we are enquiring how these women got access to fake visa."

