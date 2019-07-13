20-year-man stabbed to death for intervening in a couple's quarrel in New Delhi

crime

The accused identified as Jatin allegedly stabbed Pandey in the chest for intervening in a quarrel between him and his wife

Representational Picture

On Friday night, a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death for intervening in a quarrel between a couple in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, the police said. The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Pandey, who used to work at a tea stall in the same vicinity.

According to the police, the gruesome incident took place at around 2 in the morning. The accused identified as Jatin allegedly stabbed Pandey in the chest for intervening in a quarrel between him and his wife.

The official further stated that minutes after the incident Pandey was rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre where he was declared brought dead. The accused is at large and the police said they are making efforts to nab him.

In a similar incident, a divorced woman was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by her live-in partner in South Delhi's Munirka. The woman has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition. The Delhi police have arrested the accused.

"The man stabbed his partner in the stomach, outside a school in Munirka, on Thursday," informed a police official. According to the initial investigation, the woman had gone to pick up her son from the area's JD Tytler School, when the man attacked her, stabbing her into the stomach.

The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the crime but preliminary reports suggest that the accused attacked the woman over suspicion of her having an affair. There has been a spike in the increasing number of crimes in Delhi over the last few days. Police have also stepped up their efforts to contain criminal activities.

On Thursday, unknown assailants fired at a woman in Delhi's Dwarka, wounding her critically. Earlier this week, bike-borne men shot dead one Nishant Sharma outside his home in Sangam Vihar.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates