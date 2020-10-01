20-year-old allegedly rapes 8-year-old neighbour in UP's Azamgarh

A 20-year-old man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in a village in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a neighbour, took the girl to his house in Jiyanpur area, telling her mother that he was taking her for a bath, the police said, quoting from the complaint filed by the girl's mother.

The accused had also taken the girl's clothes from her mother, the police said.

When the child returned from the neighbour's house, she was in pain and bleeding, the police added.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition is serious, they said.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the accused, identified as Danish, has been arrested.

