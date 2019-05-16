20-year-old arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 40,000 from senior citizen in Powai

crime

The accused is identified as Ganesh Yadav. Yadav was hired by the son of the senior citizen after getting in touch with a particular service provider on the internet.

The Powai police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 40,000 from a bed-ridden senior citizen for whom the family has hired to tend to. The accused was hired as a nurse to look after the senior citizen's needs. After his arrest was made, the police are now on the lookout for the eunuch with whom the accused was in a relationship with and is believed to have given her the stolen gold.

According to the Police, the family initially agreed to pay Yadav Rs 600 per day for his services and the accused reported to duty from April 26, 2019.



"On the very first day, after joining work, Yadav stole the gold from the house. He informed the elderly couple that he is going downstairs in order to take care of some work and never returned. Later on, he even switched off his mobile phone," said an officer.

After registering a complaint, the accused was tracked down from Navi Mumbai on May 4, 2019.

"During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he was in a relationship with a eunuch named Sapna and he kept the gold with her. We are now searching for the accused in the case," the officer added.

