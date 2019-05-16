20-year-old arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 40,000 from senior citizen in Powai
The accused is identified as Ganesh Yadav. Yadav was hired by the son of the senior citizen after getting in touch with a particular service provider on the internet.
The Powai police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 40,000 from a bed-ridden senior citizen for whom the family has hired to tend to. The accused was hired as a nurse to look after the senior citizen's needs. After his arrest was made, the police are now on the lookout for the eunuch with whom the accused was in a relationship with and is believed to have given her the stolen gold.
The accused is identified as Ganesh Yadav. Yadav was hired by the son of the senior citizen after getting in touch with a particular service provider on the internet.
Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Workers arrested for stealing wiring materials in Worli
According to the Police, the family initially agreed to pay Yadav Rs 600 per day for his services and the accused reported to duty from April 26, 2019.
"On the very first day, after joining work, Yadav stole the gold from the house. He informed the elderly couple that he is going downstairs in order to take care of some work and never returned. Later on, he even switched off his mobile phone," said an officer.
Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Engineer caught stealing laptops from girls' hostel in Dindoshi
After registering a complaint, the accused was tracked down from Navi Mumbai on May 4, 2019.
"During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he was in a relationship with a eunuch named Sapna and he kept the gold with her. We are now searching for the accused in the case," the officer added.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Aditya Pancholi claims he was threatened with a rape case, submits video
- Mumbai: Kids show how to sort out Vile Parle's traffic woes
- Mumbai: BPO firm asked to pay Rs 2.62 crore or face recovery proceedings
- Mumbai: Narrow approach stalls Jogeshwari project
- Pune: Honest janitor returns mangalsutra worth Rs 2 lakh
- Deven Bharti is new ATS chief, Maharashtra
- Mumbai: HC refuses to vacate stay on BMC's Tree Authority
- Medicine shortage: BMC blacklists rogue supplier
- Dadar's Chitra Cinema to shut down; SOTY 2 to be its last day last show
- Nick Barnes: Power to humiliate has increased dramatically
- Action should follow new BMC chief's promises
- Ramona Narang: The transformation of high society's once wild child
- Aranya Johar: The 20-year-old poet who is taking the internet by storm
- A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli
- Interesting facts about the Holy Month of Ramzan
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Liquor worth Rs. 20 Lakhs destroyed ahead of panchayat polls