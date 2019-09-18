Mumbai: 20-year-old attempts suicide in Kandivli railway station; RPF constable rescues her

A 20-year-old woman was rescued from committing suicide by an RPF constable at Kandivli railway station just in time on Monday night.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the constable saw the woman, identified as Pooja Joshi standing on the tracks nearly 50 metres away from platform no.1. She narrowly escaped from being mowed down by a train as the constable rescued her on time. After being rescued, Joshi, who lives in a slum adjacent to the railway station told the police that she was trying to kill herself as her brother died in a rail accident on Sunday and her father is recuperating from a serious illness in a hospital in Kandivli East.

A representative from the Borivli railway police said that Joshi was talked out of ending her life and contacted her neighbours to take her home. The watchful cop managed to save a precious life by being on the right place at the right time as trains are known to pass the station in every three to five minutes. In the past, the Railway Protection force was seen rescuing commuters falling off the train or walking onto the tracks in the nick of time.

#WATCH: A passenger rescued from falling by another passenger & a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, while she was trying to board a train at Malad Railway Station in Mumbai. (22.02.19) pic.twitter.com/sjCHvqnCxi

Even Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had tweeted a video of a senior citizen trying to committing suicide being rescued by the RPF just before a train entered the Mumbai Central railway station. He lauded the force for the timely action.

Prompt and courageous action by MSF staff deployed with Railway Protection Force saved life of a senior citizen at Mumbai Central local railway station. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/V1yFgZ8UtU — Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) July 6, 2019

