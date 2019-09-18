MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai: 20-year-old attempts suicide in Kandivli railway station; RPF constable rescues her

Updated: Sep 18, 2019, 12:43 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The woman was trying to kill herself following her brotherÃ¢ÂÂs death a day ago

Mumbai: 20-year-old attempts suicide in Kandivli railway station; RPF constable rescues her
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A 20-year-old woman was rescued from committing suicide by an RPF constable at Kandivli railway station just in time on Monday night.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the constable saw the woman, identified as Pooja Joshi standing on the tracks nearly 50 metres away from platform no.1. She narrowly escaped from being mowed down by a train as the constable rescued her on time. After being rescued, Joshi, who lives in a slum adjacent to the railway station told the police that she was trying to kill herself as her brother died in a rail accident on Sunday and her father is recuperating from a serious illness in a hospital in Kandivli East.

A representative from the Borivli railway police said that Joshi was talked out of ending her life and contacted her neighbours to take her home. The watchful cop managed to save a precious life by being on the right place at the right time as trains are known to pass the station in every three to five minutes. In the past, the Railway Protection force was seen rescuing commuters falling off the train or walking onto the tracks in the nick of time.

Even Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had tweeted a video of a senior citizen trying to committing suicide being rescued by the RPF just before a train entered the Mumbai Central railway station. He lauded the force for the timely action.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaikandivlimumbai news

Bharat Bandh: Protests at Andheri railway station in Mumbai

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK