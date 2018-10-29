20-year-old commits suicide in Karol Bagh

national

A suicide note recovered from the flat neither blamed anyone for the extreme step nor did it mention any specific cause

Representational picture

A 20-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly hung herself to death at her rented flat in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased identified as Srimathi, a native of Erode in Tamil Nadu, was staying at a rented flat alone and was taking coaching for civil service examinations from an institute here, a senior police officer said.

A suicide note recovered from the flat neither blamed anyone for the extreme step nor did it mention any specific cause, he said. The body was handed over to the parents of the deceased after post-mortem was carried out, he added.

