20-year-old girl murdered by parents for honour

In a shocking incident of honour killing in Telangana, parents allegedly murdered their 20-year-old daughter for marrying a youth from a different caste, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Kalamadugu village of Mancherial district, about 250 km from here. Police said P. Anuradha's parents with the help of some other relatives brutally killed her, burnt the body and threw the ashes in a stream. The incident occurred on Saturday night but came to light on Sunday after police took up the investigation on a complaint by Anuradha's husband A. Laxman.

Laxman and Anuradha, both residents of Kalamadugu village, were in love. As Anuradha's family opposed the alliance, the couple fled to Hyderabad, where they married at Arya Samaj temple on December 3, police said.

After 20 days, the couple reached the village on Saturday. On learning about this, Anuradha's parents and other relatives attacked Laxman's house and forcibly took away Anuradha.

Police investigations revealed that the parents took her to a place near Mallapur village in Nirmal district and killed her. They allegedly burnt the body and dumped the ashes in a stream to remove the evidence. Police have arrested Anuradha's father Sattenna and mother Laxmi, who were angry with their daughter for marrying a man from a lower caste.

In September, Pranay Kumar, a Dalit youth, was hacked to death in full public view in Nalgonda town. The killer was hired by Pranay's father-in-law Maruti Rao as her daughter Amrutha had married the youth against the family's wish.

