20-year-old girl raped in Goa, women's wing President says, Govt can't provide security to everyone

Days after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on a South Goa beach, state BJP women's wing president Sulakshana Sawant has said the government cannot provide security to every individual. The Opposition Congress has criticised Sawant for her "disgusting" statement and said she should resign from her post.

"The government cannot provide security to every individual. We need to change the mentality of the people. An individual can act as a protector of the other," Sawant told a press conference on Saturday, while responding to a question on the alleged gang rape of the woman on a South Goa beach on May 25. The 20-year-old victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men in front of her boyfriend, the police had said.

