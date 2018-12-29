20-year-old man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 41 lakh

crime

Representational picture

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs 41.11 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, according to an official statement issued Friday. The 20-year-old passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok Thursday.

He further intended to depart to Amritsar, the statement said. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of gold, weighing 1.3 kg, concealed in his checked-in baggage, the Customs Department said in the statement.

The gold was in the form of three 'kadas' (bangles) and was coated in silver colour to avoid detection, it added.

