20-year-old man shoots mother for disrupting his conversation with friends

A 20-year-old youth was arrested in Bihar on Wednesday for allegedly shooting his mother after she repeatedly called him for dinner while he was chatting with his friends. The man identified as Angad Yadav was arrested from the jungle behind his house in Sitapur village in rural Patna.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday when Yadav was talking to his friends outside his residence and his mother, identified as Manju Devi, was constantly calling him to have dinner as it was getting late at night. Initially, Yadav was ignoring her, later when Manju was about to step inside the house after calling her son, Yadav shot her from behind at a close range for disrupting his conversation, reported Times of India.

The woman was critically injured and initially taken to a private hospital in Begusarai, from where she was referred to Patna Medical College for better treatment.

A police officer said Yadav’s sister-in-law Indu Devi witnessed the incident and filed a complaint against him, on the basis of which an FIR was lodged.

According to the police, a loaded country-made pistol was also recovered from Yadav. The officer said that he was reportedly about to open fire on the police at the time of his arrest but his pistol cocked.

Yadav told the police that he had purchased the pistol six months ago from Munger for Rs 7,500. He will be sent to jail after his COVID-19 test on Thursday.

