20-year-old man stabbed to death by 3 friends in Delhi

crime

The victim had an argument with his friends after consuming alcohol, the police said. The man was attacked with a knife by the accused persons and sustained injuries in the abdomen, arm and face, they said

Representational picture

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his three friends over an argument in Shadara's Krishna Nagar area, police said Saturday. The incident took place near Maharana Pratap park on Thursday evening.

The victim had an argument with his friends after consuming alcohol, the police said. The man was attacked with a knife by the accused persons and sustained injuries in the abdomen, arm and face, they said.

He was admitted to a government hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. A case was registered in the matter, police said, adding that the three accused persons were detained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever