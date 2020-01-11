20-year-old woman says husband stinks, does not shave; seeks divorce

This image has been used for representational purposes only. (Illustration: Uday Mohite)

In one of the most bizarre cases, a 20-year-old woman from Vaishali district, Bihar, has sought divorce from her husband, as she claims that he stinks because he does not shave, take bath or brush his teeth regularly.

A Times of India report read that the state women's commission listened to the complaint by Soni Devi and asked her husband, Manish Ram, 23, to mend his ways within two months. The commission said it would take appropriate action against the man if he did not comply.

The report quoted SWC member Pratima Sinha as saying that Soni, a resident of Nayagaon village, approached the commission on Thursday and said she wanted a divorce from her husband.

Pratima said, "I was taken aback by her silly reasons cited for seeking divorce."

In her petition, Soni said she married Manish, who is a plumber by profession, in 2017. "My husband stinks as he won't shave and bathe for nearly 10 days at a stretch. Moreover, he doesn't brush his teeth. He also doesn't have manners and follow etiquettes," the petitioner alleged.

The SWC member said that Soni was adamant on separating from her husband.

"I don't want to live with my husband anymore. I can no longer bear the humiliation. Kindly get me rid of this man (husband); he has ruined my life," Pratima quoted Soni as saying.

The report said that Soni insisted that her husband return the jewellery and other valuables, which her father had given as dowry.

The woman told the commission that they do not have any children. "Even our relationship as a husband and wife is not cordial. Life has no meaning. It's worthless."

The SWC member tried to convince the couple. She was quoted in the report as saying, "I have given her husband two months' time to mend his ways. If his behaviour is not found satisfactory even after that, we will take appropriate action and refer the matter to the family court for separation."

Manish said he wanted them to live together and was a bit nervous over the developments. However, he said he would try to mend his ways and win over his wife's confidence.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates