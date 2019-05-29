20 years of 'Biwi No. 1': Karisma Kapoor shares throwback pictures

bollywood

Karisma tagged her co-star Salman and the film's director David Dhawan in her post. Sushmita Sen, who played Salman's girlfriend in the film, also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Wow! Time flies."

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor

As 'Biwi No. 1' clocked 20 years on Wednesday, Karisma Kapoor has shared a few beautiful throwback pictures. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Karisma took to Instagram to share pictures featuring her and Salman Khan.

The first photo shared by the actor is a black and white still featuring her along with Salman. The duo can be seen smiling their hearts out. In her caption, Karisma revealed that the picture was taken during the shooting of the film's hit song 'Hai Hai Mirchi'.

The second picture happens to be a poster featuring Salman and Karisma together, where the actors can be seen dressed up in their character get-ups. "20 years of Biwi no 1 during the song "Hai Hai Mirch Uff Uff Mirchi" sharing a joke (and some secrets) with Salman Khan Memories forever," she captioned the post.

'Biwi No. 1', which released in 1999, was a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. Besides Salman, Karisma, and Sushmita, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing movies of that year.

A movie where Karisma is shown as a dedicated wife and Salman as a playboy husband won people's heart. The famous song 'Hai Hai Mirchi' still sets the stage on fire!

Salman and Karisma were seen together in several other movies together like 'Chal Mere Bhai', 'Judwaa', 'Andaaz Apna Apna', and 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge'.

Salman will be next seen in 'Bharat', which is set to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019, and 'Dabangg 3' opposite Sonakshi Sinha, which will release later this year.

