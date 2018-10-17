20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: It was fashion game on point

bollywood

On October 16, 2018, the entire team of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrated twenty years of succession, and celebrities ruled the red carpet with on-point fashion game

Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years in Bollywood on October 16, 2018. The event was no less than a huge ceremony, and it was one star-studded affair anyone could ever witness.

The celebration was attended by Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Twinkle Khanna and many more from the industry. Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah among many others showed up at the event.

But do you know what was the highlight of the entire event? It was none other than the star cast of the film Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal and Sana Saeed.

While most of them opted for an all-black attire for the function, we are in love with some of the actors who played the fashion game on point! Take a look:

Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Rani Mukerji opted for a black pantsuit, with a lacey bell-sleeved jacket for the red carpet event. While Shah Rukh Khan looked uber cool with his all-black suit, Karan Johar's velvet suit is a clear winner! Kajol opted for a sequin black and blue dress, paired with blingy strap sandals for the event, and she was truly slaying with her charm.

Sana Saeed

Do you remember Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? This is how she looks now! Sana Saeed showed off her fashionable side by opting for a mesh black figure-hugging gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a double-breasted dress for the event, paired with sequin stilettos. Doesn't she remind us of Kim Kardashian's NYC outing with Kanye West?

Janhvi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor took off her fashion to a different way by opting for a neon green flowy gown for the event.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a lilac glitter thread trench-coat dress for the event, paired with golden butterfly stilettos, and she ruled the ramp for real on October 16!

