Mohammad Kaif gets nostalgic on Twitter, shares photo of U-19 World Cup triumph

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday shared a throwback picture to celebrate 20 years of the U-19 World Cup triumph.

Kaif posted the photo on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Wow! Been 20 years to this day, when we won the Under-19 World Cup for the first time ever. Was a privilege and an honour to captain a wonderful side filled with many match-winners. Wishing the India Under-19 team all the very best to go all the way and defend their title".

The 39-year-old had led the side to its first U-19 World Cup win on January 28, 2000. India faced off against Sri Lanka in the finals of the tournament.

The Boys in Blue had bundled out Sri Lanka for just 178 runs. Jehan Mubarak top-scored for the Islanders with a knock of 58 runs while for India, Shalabh Srivastava scalped three wickets.

Chasing 179, India found itself 94/3 with Kaif being dismissed for just 18 runs while star batter Yuvraj Singh scored 27 runs.

In the end, Reetinder Sodhi and Niraj Patel took the time over the line by six wickets and 56 balls to spare.

Sodhi and Patel remained unbeaten on 39 and 34 respectively.

India is currently playing the U-19 World Cup with Priyam Garg leading the side.

The team will take on Australia in the quarter-finals later today.

