200 gm heroin seized, two persons arrested

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials have seized 200 grams of heroin from two places here and arrested two persons, official sources said today

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials have seized 200 grams of heroin from two places here and arrested two persons, official sources said today. The contraband, reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, was yesterday. It is worth around Rs seven lakh in the local market, the sources said.

A couple hailing from avillage near here and another woman from a village bordering Myanmar were arrested in this connection. The accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were remanded to judicial custody by the Special Judge (ND and PS Act) today.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever