Mumbai: 200 people cheated by gym in Borivli

Gym owners said they were renovating for three months, and fled with Rs 9.7 lakh

Vinipul Fitness Centre

More than 200 people have been cheated by fitness gym owners in Borivli who collected an annual fees from them of more than Rs 9.7 lakh and fled after shutting the gym, on the pretext of repairs.

According to police sources, the owners of the Vinipul Fitness Centre allegedly fled on January 29. Even after three months, the accused failed to open the centre, following which the members approached the police and registered a case on Wednesday. The two owners have been identified as Grish and Jyotsna Mahatre.



Gym members Jitendra Shah and Pawan Verma got duped

"I called Jyotsna on January 29 and she told me that due to a technical issue, it will take another 15 days for the gym to reopen. I called her again on February 15, but she didn't answer. Other members also tried to contact her, but she hasn't replied yet," said 36-year-old Pawan Verma. Verma is a film writer and was living in Borivli with his father, who had joined the gym in the month of September last year and paid Rs 26,500 as annual fee.

Speaking with mid-day, Verma said, "No renovation has been done yet. They were trying to escape with gym equipment, but members found out and have gathered outside the gym to demand their fees back. Along with twenty other members, we have filed a complaint with the police." A police source said, "We have registered the case under Section 34, 406 and 420 against the two owners of the gym and the investigation is going on."

Another member, IT professional Jitendra Shah, 26, renewed his membership on January 5 by paying Rs 6,000. When the gym didn't open after three months, he called the owner, who blocked his number. "One retired army officer was also duped in the same manner. When Jyotsna blocked his number, he posted a message on her husband's Facebook wall. She then called him and abused him. He has recorded that conversation," said Shah. Financial planner Sonia Punjabi, 47, was also blocked by the gym owner when she tried contacting them. mid-day tried to contact the Mahatres but they didn't respond to messages.

