20,000 deaths in next 21 days, predicts US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has projected a grim outcome of the raging novel Coronavirus in the next three weeks, reported CNN. The US, which has lost 1,57,915 lives to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus, could see 20,000 more casualties by August 22, according to the ensemble forecast published by the CDC. Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington are likely to report most of the new deaths, it added.

California 1st US state to cross 5 lakh cases

California has become the first US state where the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 5 lakh, according to the California Department of Public Health. "The 7-day average number of new cases is 7,819 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 10,005. California has 5,00,130 confirmed cases to date," it said on Saturday. California has confirmed 6,542 new cases and 219 new deaths. "There have been 9,224 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic," the California health department said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever