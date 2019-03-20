2002 Godhra riots: Convict Yakkub Patadiya awarded life imprisonment

national

The five accused, who were arrested by different investigation agencies between 2015-2016, were put on trial at the special court, set up at the Sabarmati Central Jail here

A Special SIT court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to convict Yakub Patadiya in connection with 2002 Godhra train carnage incident. Patadiya was awarded imprisonment for life for his role in the incident.



In August last year, the court had convicted two people and acquitted three others in the case in which 58 people lost their lives.

Special judge HC Vora convicted Farukh Bhana and Imran alias Sheru Batik and acquitted Hussain Suleman Mohan, Kasam Bhamedi and Faruk Dhantiya.



Around 58 people lost their lives when some coaches of Sabarmati Express were torched at the Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident had triggered large scale riots in Gujarat.

