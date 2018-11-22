2008 Malegaon blasts case: HC denies relief to Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit

national

The Supreme Court on Monday had asked the Bombay High Court to hear Lieutenant Colonel Purohit's plea challenging the validity of the prosecution sanction for his trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)

Prasad Shrikant Purohit

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday denied relief to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case and refused to stay trial court proceedings. Purohit has been accused of masterminding the blasts.

The court has adjourned the case for the next two weeks.

