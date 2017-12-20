2017 might be among top three hottest years on record

Global land and ocean temperatures in 2017 will likely end among the three warmest years on record, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday

"The first 11 months of the year were the third warmest on record, behind 2016 and 2015, with much-warmer-than-average conditions engulfing much of the world's land and ocean surfaces," WMO media officer Clare Nullis was quoted as saying. She said the source of the data is the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) which said that Arctic and Antarctic sea ice coverage remained at near record lows.

WMO senior scientist Omar Baddour said, "What is more important than the ranking of an individual year is the overall, long-term trend of warming since the late 1970s, and especially this century. Along with rising temperatures, we are seeing more extreme weather with huge socio-economic impacts." During November 2017, warmer-than-average temperatures dominated across much of the world's land and ocean surfaces, with the most notable temperature departures from average across the Northern Hemisphere.

