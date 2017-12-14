2017 round-up: Sunny Leone, Bahubali 2 and Aadhar card linking rated top Google searches of the year
It turns out the burning questions of 2017 - like every year - were about Bollywood and cricket. This has been revealed in Google''s 2017 Year In Search results released on Wednesday, which recaps the top trends and searches through the collective eyes of search users in India. Google's Year In Search offers a unique perspective on the year's biggest interests, major events, and hot trends reflecting the thoughts and imagination of India's online millions.
Miss World Manushi Chhillar
Cricket and films
It's no surprise that this year, just like last year, Bollywood and cricket remained the top two themes that ruled the charts. India's most expensive movie, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, broke the north-south divide, topping Google's trending charts across the nation.
Sunny Leone once again featured among the top entertainers
This was followed by searches on the Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting India's never-ending love for cricket, along with searches for 'live cricket score', which was the third highest trending search query this year. Also making it to the top-10 list were Bollywood blockbusters, Dangal and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
Top news moments
Google's Year in Search 2017 also reflected 2017's top news moments: CBSE results, UP elections, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Budget announcement featured among the trending news events that witnessed huge interest among Indian users. India also showed just as much interest as other countries when it came to Bitcoin prices or learning about ransomware. Manushi Chhillar, newly crowned Miss World, is the latest trending topic.
Sunny Leone, Big Boss
Sunny Leone once again featured among the top entertainers this year, followed by Big Boss entrants Arshi Khan, Sapna Choudhary, and YouTube singing sensation Vidya Vox. The glamour of B-town dominated the rest of the list with names like Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Rana Daggubati.
Among the top 'What is' queries this year, GST, Bitcoin, Jallikattu and BSIII vehicle emission standards remained the most trending themes. Meanwhile, the 'How to' queries that ranked highest among Indian do-it-yourselfers ranged from 'How to link Aadhaar with PAN card', to 'How to buy Jio phone' and 'How to remove Holi colour from the face'.
Top song searches
>> Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan (Mika Singh, Prakriti Kakar)
>> Mere Rashke Qamar, from Baadshaho (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan)
>> Despacito (Justin Bieber ft. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee)
>> Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)
Top search in year 2017
Top Trending Queries Overall: Bahubali 2
Top Trending News: Indian Premier League
Top Trending Entertainers: Sunny Leone
Top Trending Songs: Hawa Hawa
Top Trending Near Me: Post office near me
Top Trending How to: How to link Aadhar card with PAN card
Top Trending What is: What is GST
