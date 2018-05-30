2018 Asian Games Torch Relay to take place in July

A seven-member delegation from the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC) met the IOA officials to finalize the details for the Torch Relay



The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday announced that the Asian Games 2018 Torch Relay will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on July 15.

A seven-member delegation from the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC) met the IOA officials to finalize the details for the Torch Relay. This year's Asian Games will mark the 18th edition of the prestigious tournament which will be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

A 'Memorandum of Understanding' was also signed by Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA and Eris Herryanto, Secretary General, INASGOC which covered the various obligations for conduct of the 18th Asian Games Torch Relay in New Delhi. The venue for the torch lit ceremony is named after the legendary hockey player and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

The National Stadium was the main stadium for the first Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1951 and carries an historical value, not only for Indians but for the whole of Asia. Speaking on the occasion Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA said.



"The Asian Games is the biggest event for Olympic sports in Asia and some of the best talents take part in this championship. We at the Indian Olympic Association are privileged to kick start the Asian Games 2018 Torch Relay from the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and pass on the baton to all participating nations, marking the start of the 18th edition of this prestigious quadrennial Games."

