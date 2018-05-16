2018 FIFA World Cup: England right to drop Joe Hart, says Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand believes it is the right decision for Gareth Southgate to overlook Joe Hart for England's World Cup squad. Southgate is reported to have called the goalkeeper to tell him he would not be in the squad



Rio Ferdinand believes it is the right decision for Gareth Southgate to overlook Joe Hart for England's World Cup squad. Southgate is reported to have called the goalkeeper to tell him he would not be in the squad. "It's the right decision," former England defender Ferdinand said.

"What is Hart going to learn from going to this World Cup? He has been to a World Cup before, he has played tournament football before. "What is Gareth Southgate going to learn about him?"

